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TECNO unveils EllaClaw: Kenya’s First Mobile AI Agent

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
With the beta rollout expected in the coming months, Kenyan users will be able to experience three powerful layers of capability. At its core is One Sentence Automation, where a simple instruction, even if casually expressed, can trigger full task execution. From scheduling activities to organizing files, EllaClaw turns intent into action without stress.

TECNO is introducing a new era of mobile intelligence in Kenya and across emerging markets with the upcoming beta launch of EllaClaw, the first mobile AI agent powered by the OpenClaw framework and built to simplify everyday digital experiences.

Built into TECNO’s existing assistant, Ella, EllaClaw works across different apps like SMS, calendar, and notes to handle complex tasks with just a simple sentence. For example, users can schedule activities, organize files, automatically sort through SMS alerts, or receive a daily summary of calendar events, notes, weather, and news.

With the beta rollout expected in the coming months, Kenyan users will be able to experience three powerful layers of capability. At its core is One Sentence Automation, where a simple instruction, even if casually expressed, can trigger full task execution. From scheduling activities to organizing files, EllaClaw turns intent into action without stress.

EllaClaw is also designed with strong privacy protections, ensuring that user data remains secure, isolated, and inaccessible to unauthorized third parties.

The assistant learns your habits over time through a secure memory system, becoming more helpful while keeping your data private.

Built around TECNO’s Practical AI philosophy, EllaClaw is designed to move beyond basic digital assistance. Through a persistent memory system, the platform gradually learns user habits and preferences, allowing it to deliver more relevant support over time and function as a personalised digital companion.

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TECNO says EllaClaw has also been developed with privacy safeguards intended to keep user data secure, isolated, and inaccessible to unauthorised third parties.

The launch builds on the momentum of the recently introduced TECNO CAMON 50 Series in Kenya, a smartphone line positioned around advanced imaging, productivity, and performance features. The company says EllaClaw extends that experience by making smartphones more responsive to individual user needs.

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