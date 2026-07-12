Churches must remain sanctuaries of unity, not platforms for division, says PS Omollo

The Church should not provide a platform for leaders who preach division, hatred and tribalism, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr.Raymond Omollo has said.

Speaking during a church service at St.Pascal Catholic Church, Chiga, in Homa Bay County, Dr. Omollo urged religious leaders to safeguard the sanctity of places of worship by ensuring that church pulpits are used to promote peace, unity, truth and national cohesion rather than political intolerance and divisive rhetoric.

The PS noted that the Church plays a critical role in shaping values, nurturing responsible citizens and fostering harmony within communities, and therefore has a duty to speak against misinformation, hatred and actions that threaten the country’s unity.

“Let us not desecrate our churches by allowing platforms meant for spiritual nourishment to be used to spread division and hatred. The Church must continue standing for truth, peace and unity,” he said.

Dr. Omollo observed that Kenya’s progress depends on leaders and citizens embracing inclusivity and rejecting politics that seek to divide communities along ethnic, regional or political lines. He emphasized that every Kenyan deserves an equal opportunity to succeed regardless of where they come from.

The PS commended the Catholic Church for its longstanding contribution to national development through investments in education, healthcare and social services, describing it as one of the Government’s strongest partners in advancing the well-being of communities across the country.

He noted that church-sponsored schools, hospitals and community programmes have complemented Government efforts in improving access to essential services and promoting moral values among citizens.

Dr. Omollo further called on leaders at all levels to prioritize service delivery and development over divisive politics, saying the country’s future depends on maintaining peace, stability and national cohesion.

He urged Kenyans to continue working together in building a united and prosperous nation, adding that development can only thrive in an environment where citizens respect one another and embrace their shared identity as Kenyans.

The PS also lauded President William Ruto’s administration for pursuing an inclusive development agenda aimed at ensuring that all regions of the country benefit from government programmes and projects, regardless of political affiliation.

He reiterated that religious institutions remain vital partners in promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening the social fabric that holds the nation together.

Among the leaders present were Senator Oburu Odinga, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Energy Opiyo Wandayi, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’a, Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed, Nyando MP Jared Okelo, Nicholas Gumbo, Joshua Aduma, Lake Basin Development Authority Managing Director CPA Wycliffe Ochiaga and several Members of County Assembly.