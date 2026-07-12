Wetang’ula rallies Bungoma behind Ruto, cites development projects

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged Bungoma residents to back President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027 arguing that the Kenya Kwanza administration has delivered on key development promises that are transforming the county.

Speaking during an empowerment programme for boda boda groups in Webuye East Constituency on Sunday, Wetang’ula said the government’s investments in infrastructure, public services and industry had begun improving livelihoods across the region and should be safeguarded through continuity in leadership.

He cited the payment of more than Ksh.229 million in terminal dues to former Pan Paper workers following the collapse of the Webuye-based paper mill as evidence that the government had honoured its commitments.

“The government has honoured its commitment to former Pan Paper workers by settling their long-outstanding dues. This is a clear demonstration that President Ruto keeps his promises,” he said.

The Speaker also pointed to the revival of Nzoia Sugar Company, saying the once-struggling mill had resumed operations under a new investor and offered renewed hope to thousands of cane farmers.

“Nzoia Sugar was dead and there was no hope for its revival. Today, the progress made by the investor is commendable,” he said.

He urged Members of Parliament to support measures that would shield local sugar farmers from cheap imports.

“We must ensure there are no unnecessary sugar imports so that all cane grown by our farmers is harvested, milled and farmers are paid on time. Nzoia Sugar is once again becoming the pride our people have long yearned for,” he said.

Wetang’ula highlighted several other projects being undertaken by the national government, including the rehabilitation of Matulo Airstrip, whose 400-metre runway is expected to be commissioned next month, the construction of the Webuye Market, and the expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit-Eldoret-Webuye-Malaba highway.

He said the highway would improve the movement of goods and people while reducing accidents at notorious blackspots such as Muhonja and Kaburengu.

The Speaker also cited the near-complete Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi and the operational passport issuance centre in Bungoma as examples of efforts to decentralise government services and stimulate economic growth.

He further announced plans for a smart city on the site of the former Bungoma airstrip saying the development would host shopping malls, international retail brands, entertainment facilities and other commercial amenities.

“If you want to watch a movie, go swimming, or shop at major retail outlets, you will find all those services there,” he said.

Wetang’ula also said the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba would pass through Mianga in Bungoma County, where a railway station would be constructed.

“If you want to travel to Nairobi, it will take about four hours from Bungoma once the railway is complete. That will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity,” he said.

The Speaker thanked Bungoma residents for what he described as their decisive support in the 2022 presidential election and expressed confidence that they would once again back President Ruto in 2027.

“I have toured different parts of the country and I can confirm that support for President Ruto’s re-election is growing across the country,” he said.

He urged eligible voters, particularly young people, to acquire national identity cards, register as voters and participate in the 2027 General Election.

“Development is sustained through continuity. We must protect the gains we have made by remaining united and participating in the democratic process,” he said.

Wetang’ula also cautioned residents against leaders he accused of promoting divisive politics in Western Kenya saying unity was essential for sustaining the region’s development agenda.

“We should not allow anyone to divide our people for political gain. Our unity is our strength, and together we can secure greater development for future generations,” he said.