DP Kindiki rallies unregistered voters to enlist before 2027 polls

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on unregistered Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and get enrolled in the voters’ roll before the registration window closes.

The DP said those who fail to register will miss the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice in the 2027 polls.

“I am asking all eligible Kenyans who have not registered to vote to do so. With a vote, you will have power to choose whoever you wish at the ballot,” he noted.

The Second in Command spoke on Sunday at home in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County where he hosted thousands of residents for Easter celebrations.

“Without a vote, you will just make noise but you will not enjoy any right to vote,” DP stated.

The Deputy President shared an Easter meal with the jubilant residents and briefed them on the huge development projects the government is undertaking in the County as well as across the country.

He also beseeched Kenyans not to fall prey to those keen to divide them across partisan lines.

“As we celebrate Easter, let’s remember to love our neighbours, love our country and love all Kenyans as created by God,” he added.

Prof. Kindiki assured residents that they will benefit from the administration’s extensive development agenda that targets hundreds of kilometres of tarmac roads for every county, extension of electricity to thousands of homes, construction of modern markets, water projects among others.

“We have many projects going on in Tharaka Nithi and I will make sure they are completed on time. We have tendered for many more projects which will start in the coming weeks,” he added.

The DP noted that no part of the country will be discriminated against as the government rolls out development aimed at improving the lives of all Kenyans.

“We are developing every part of the country because it is not right for one section of the country to develop and others to lag behind. Every part of this country will be developed,” he assured.

Earlier, the Deputy President attended an interdenominational church service in honour of the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho at his home in Gacwe village in Nyandarua County.