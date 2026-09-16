DPP secures continued detention of Kenyan fugitive pending extradition

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the continued detention of Kenyan national Sancho Kibutu, who is wanted by the United States of America to face sentencing following his conviction over a fatal drunk-driving offence.

The court sitting in Nairobi on Tuesday declined Kibutu’s application for bond or cash bail, allowing him to remain in custody as the DPP advances extradition proceedings to facilitate his return to the United States.

Kibutu had asked the court to release him on bond or cash bail, stating that he was willing to comply with any conditions imposed. He also sought additional time to respond to the DPP’s extradition application after being supplied with the relevant extradition files and supporting documents.

The application was opposed by the prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu, assisted by Principal Prosecution Counsel Njoki Kihara, Prosecution Counsels Fatma Shaban and Abdalla Lyaga.

In opposing bail, Prosecution argued that Kibutu posed a substantial flight risk, citing the pending extradition request, the serious nature of the offence and his previous conduct of absconding from proceedings in the United States.

In its ruling, the court found that the prosecution had demonstrated compelling reasons to justify Kibutu’s continued detention at Gigiri Police Station pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings.

The extradition matter will be heard on 25th September 2026.