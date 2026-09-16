Tourism set for major boost as Nairobi lands historic 2029 World Athletics Championships

Kenya’s tourism prospects are set for a significant boost following Nairobi’s historic selection as host city of the 2029 World Athletics Championships, making it the first African city in the competition’s 47-year history to be awarded the right to stage the event.

The selection was confirmed by the World Athletics Council at its 242nd meeting in Budapest, Hungary, following a competitive bid process that included London, Rome, and Munich.

In a statement, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei hailed the selection as a landmark in Kenya’s sporting and tourism history, saying the recognition is a fitting tribute to Kenya’s rich athletics heritage and its enduring legacy as the Home of Champions.

“I am immensely proud that Nairobi will host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, the first time Africa will stage athletics’ premier global championship. This is more than a victory for Kenyan athletics. It is a powerful affirmation of our place as an athletics powerhouse and a global sports tourism destination of the highest order,” said Chepkemei.

“In 2029, millions across the globe will have Kenya on their radar. Our task is to convert that attention into arrivals, bringing visitors beyond the stadium to experience our wildlife, our coast, our culture, our adventure, our cuisine, and our hospitality. We want them to come early, stay longer, and travel wider across this remarkable country.”

Chepkemei affirmed that KTB would work closely with the sports and tourism sectors, airlines, county governments, and the private sector to design and deliver compelling tourism experiences and itineraries that translate the global spotlight into lasting tourism value for Kenya.

“Kenya produces champions, Kenya hosts champions and in 2029, the world comes to the Home of Champions. This is the moment we have been building towards, and we intend to ensure that every visitor who comes for the athletics leaves as an ambassador for Kenya,” she added.

The selection of Nairobi marks the culmination of sustained efforts to bring the World Athletics Championships to Africa. The continent has increasingly demonstrated its capacity to deliver major global athletics events, with Mombasa hosting the World Cross Country Championships in 2007, Nairobi staging both the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021, and Gaborone hosting the World Athletics Relays in 2026.

Nairobi also hosts the Kip Keino Classic, one of Africa’s foremost one-day athletics meetings and a fixture of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold circuit since 2020.

Chepkemei extended her appreciation to President William Ruto who championed the bid at government level and provided strong endorsement of Nairobi’s candidacy. “I extend my deepest appreciation to His Excellency President William Ruto for his strong and deliberate endorsement of Nairobi’s bid to host this landmark global event,” she said.

The KTB CEO also commended the Ministry of Sports, Kenya’s professional athletes, and all partners whose commitment and collective effort made the historic achievement possible.

The championship will be staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, which is undergoing renovation ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027. The venue previously hosted the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021.