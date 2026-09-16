BusinessLocal Business

Tourism set for major boost as Nairobi lands historic 2029 World Athletics Championships

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read

Kenya’s tourism prospects are set for a significant boost following Nairobi’s historic selection as host city of the 2029 World Athletics Championships, making it the first African city in the competition’s 47-year history to be awarded the right to stage the event.

The selection was confirmed by the World Athletics Council at its 242nd meeting in Budapest, Hungary, following a competitive bid process that included London, Rome, and Munich.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

In a statement, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei hailed the selection as a landmark in Kenya’s sporting and tourism history, saying the recognition is a fitting tribute to Kenya’s rich athletics heritage and its enduring legacy as the Home of Champions.

“I am immensely proud that Nairobi will host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, the first time Africa will stage athletics’ premier global championship. This is more than a victory for Kenyan athletics. It is a powerful affirmation of our place as an athletics powerhouse and a global sports tourism destination of the highest order,” said Chepkemei.

“In 2029, millions across the globe will have Kenya on their radar. Our task is to convert that attention into arrivals, bringing visitors beyond the stadium to experience our wildlife, our coast, our culture, our adventure, our cuisine, and our hospitality. We want them to come early, stay longer, and travel wider across this remarkable country.”

Chepkemei affirmed that KTB would work closely with the sports and tourism sectors, airlines, county governments, and the private sector to design and deliver compelling tourism experiences and itineraries that translate the global spotlight into lasting tourism value for Kenya.

Sweden ends Nord Stream sabotage probe, Germany handed evidence
Oil prices rise after ships attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Bad loans rise 28pc to hit Ksh 647B
MPs step up oversight as Controller of Budget reports progress in FY 2025/26 implementation 

“Kenya produces champions, Kenya hosts champions and in 2029, the world comes to the Home of Champions. This is the moment we have been building towards, and we intend to ensure that every visitor who comes for the athletics leaves as an ambassador for Kenya,” she added.

The selection of Nairobi marks the culmination of sustained efforts to bring the World Athletics Championships to Africa. The continent has increasingly demonstrated its capacity to deliver major global athletics events, with Mombasa hosting the World Cross Country Championships in 2007, Nairobi staging both the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021, and Gaborone hosting the World Athletics Relays in 2026.

Nairobi also hosts the Kip Keino Classic, one of Africa’s foremost one-day athletics meetings and a fixture of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold circuit since 2020.

Chepkemei extended her appreciation to President William Ruto who championed the bid at government level and provided strong endorsement of Nairobi’s candidacy. “I extend my deepest appreciation to His Excellency President William Ruto for his strong and deliberate endorsement of Nairobi’s bid to host this landmark global event,” she said.

The KTB CEO also commended the Ministry of Sports, Kenya’s professional athletes, and all partners whose commitment and collective effort made the historic achievement possible.

The championship will be staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, which is undergoing renovation ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027. The venue previously hosted the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021.

Uber Eats expands presence to Eldoret and Naivasha
US holds interest rates as Iran war triggers inflation fears
Taiwan’s InterAsia Shipping Line begins weekly service to Mombasa Port
IGAD states urged to enhance utilization of agriculture budget
Linglong to invest $800M in Kilifi, creating 1,500 jobs
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto urges Orengo to stop being used to oppose Govt programmes
Next Article DPP secures continued detention of Kenyan fugitive pending extradition
- Advertisement -
Latest News
UK in talks about joining global defence bank led by Canada
Business International Business
DPP secures continued detention of Kenyan fugitive pending extradition
County News NEWS
Ruto urges Orengo to stop being used to oppose Govt programmes
Local News NEWS
Better energy planning key to protect consumers and secure reliable supply
Business Local Business

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

China’s central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

BusinessLocal Business

July inflation rate cools to 4.3pc

BusinessLocal Business

MPs grill Data Commissioner over World Coin saga

BusinessLocal Business

Property in coast now rival Nairobi as prices soar on demand

Show More