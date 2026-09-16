Ruto urges Orengo to stop being used to oppose Govt programmes

President William Ruto has urged the Siaya County Governor to stop being used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to oppose government programmes and instead serve the people of Siaya.

The President said the people of Siaya did not elect him as Governor to be former President Kenyatta’s puppet.

He explained that if former President Kenyatta could not defeat him in the 2022 General Election, he cannot defeat him now that he is the sitting President.

He added that former President Kenyatta had lowered his status to that of an opposition leader, who has enlisted leaders to oppose projects that he failed to deliver when he was in power.

“I wonder how a person who has been President of Kenya and retired, instead of being a statesman, goes on to become a rebel leader and opposition leader. This is a shame,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during a development tour of Siaya County on Tuesday.

The President urged Kenyans not to support political parties with no clear agenda and vision for the country.

He also urged Kenyans not to gamble with their votes by supporting opposition leaders who had no development track record.

“Let’s not gamble. Let’s not play trial and error with our nation by electing individuals who have no track record, agenda, plan or vision,” President Ruto pointed out.

He explained that he was confident that the Broad-Based Government, comprising the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Kenya Kwanza will win the next election by a landslide because of its development track record.

The President also emphasised that the Broad-Based Government had a demonstrable record and a vision capable of making Kenya a first-world economy.

“The broad-based political team is the only political formation with the capacity to unite our nation. It is the only formation with a proven track record, a credible vision for the future and a practical plan to address the challenges facing our country,” the President stated.

He described other political parties as personal cults, briefcase parties and tribal affiliations with nothing new to offer Kenyans.

“Our nation is too important to be left in the hands of leaders without a plan, an agenda or a vision,” the President said.

He pointed out that some of the emerging alliances lacked the capacity to unite Kenyans and had no plan to address the realities facing the country.

In this regard, he emphasised that Kenya’s interests should take precedence over individual politicians and political parties.

“Kenyans should assess political leaders based on their plans, agenda and track record rather than the titles or positions they have held,” President Ruto pointed out.

Earlier, the President launched construction of the 31.8km Kalandini-Ka Elija road in Rarieda Constituency.

The Ksh 1.9 billion project will improve connectivity, ease the movement of people and goods, and support agriculture, fishing and trade, linking communities to markets and major towns along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Additionally, he announced that the construction of the 500km Lake Victoria Ring Road, which has been awaited for more than 15 years, will begin in November 2026.

“The road will run from Busia to Muhuru Bay in Migori County, through Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties,” President Ruto explained.

He also announced that Ksh 32 billion is being invested to build 400km of new roads in Siaya County.

While inspecting construction works on Dhogoye Bridge in Bondo Constituency, the President disclosed that the Bondo-Usenge-Osieko road will be tarmacked afresh.

He also explained the investment the Government is making in the blue economy, saying it has the potential to transform Nyanza in a phenomenal way.

“To further boost the economy of the region, Ksh 10 billion has been invested in the blue economy, including research in fingerling technology at Kabonyo, the introduction of ferry services, the building of four piers, and establishment of rescue centres along Lake Victoria,” he said.

Furthermore, the President said Ksh 1.5 billion has been invested in nine fish landing sites to ensure the blue economy in Lake Victoria creates wealth for the people.

Later, President Ruto launched the construction of the 20km Sihay-Bar Ober-Sega road in Ugenya Constituency.

“We are closing the yawning infrastructure gap in Siaya County and across the wider Nyanza region through deliberate and sustained investment in roads, water, energy and other critical infrastructure,” he said.

For too long, the President regretted that inadequate infrastructure has held back the region’s immense economic potential and limited opportunities for citizens.

“We are committed to ensuring every part of Kenya has the infrastructure it needs to grow and thrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, while inspecting the ongoing works of 340 affordable housing units at Ukwala in Ugenya Constituency, he pointed out that the Government is investing KSh28 billion in the construction of 10,000 affordable housing units, 20 modern markets and student hostels with a capacity of accommodating 8,000 students in Siaya County.

“Additionally, we are connecting 21,000 households to power under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project in the county at a cost of Ksh 2.8 billion,” he said.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and John Mbadi (National Treasury), Governor Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and MPs, among other leaders.

The leaders said they have resolved to work together and rally behind the re-election of President Ruto to foster development not only in the region but also nationally.

They said meaningful development has been realised in the region, since they joined the Broad-Based Government.

“The Government of President Ruto is committed to addressing the challenges facing all Kenyans, including those who have been marginalised by previous regimes,” Rarieda MP Otiende Omolo said.