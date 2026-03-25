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DPP secures life sentence in Kakamaga defilement case

The court heard that, in addition to the grievous offence, the victim was infected with a sexually transmitted disease, further aggravating the harm inflicted.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a life sentence against a 72-year-old offender in Kakamega County.

In a landmark judgment delivered at the Kakamega Law Courts on 19th March 2026, Andobe Sablah Aukhuma was sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old Grade Four minor in the Providence area of Lurambi Sub-County.

The court heard that, in addition to the grievous offence, the victim was infected with a sexually transmitted disease, further aggravating the harm inflicted.

The conviction, secured under Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, followed a robust prosecution led by Prosecution Counsels Ian Makotsi and Stellah Adeny.

In a separate but related case before the same court, the DPP also secured convictions against two adult males, Patrick Bakari (37) and Godfrey Esalaba, both from Emakaka Sublocation in Kakamega Central.

The duo was each sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old minor.

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