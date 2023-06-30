Senate invites EACC to probe suspected water graft in Kitui

The Senate Committee on County Public Investments and Special Funds wants Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate suspected embezzlement of public funds in Kitui County Government, which has invested over Ksh IB in its water company, Kitui Water and Sanitation Company (KITWASCO).

The Senate Committee noted that the Kitui water company is facing insolvency and that despite the County Government pumping between Ksh 8- 10M into the company every month, the company has a Ksh 500M debt.

The ownership of the water company is said to be in private hands despite being a county public investment.

These issues were raised on Tuesday when Kitui Governor Dr. Julius Malombe appeared before the Senate Committee to respond to malpractices revealed in the Auditor General’s Report. The Committee is currently interrogating Governors concerning water and sanitation companies in their counties.

EACC has two liaison officials who sit in the Senate Committees to pick issues that require anti-corruption enforcement actions.

The Kitui water company has a high percentage of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) at 55%. This means that it cannot account for revenue receivable from 55% of its water resource. Most water companies across counties have high percentages of Non-Revenue Water beyond the allowable maximum of 25% as per the Water Service Regulatory Board Guidelines. This is due to illegal connections, water theft, bribery, and corruption.

Wajir Water and Sewerage Company has the highest Non-Revenue Water percentage at 82% meaning that revenue from 82% of the water resource cannot be accounted for. It does go to the County Government.