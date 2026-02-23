Nominations for Click Awards open until March

The Click Awards, Kenya’s premier recognition platform for creator-entrepreneurs and the organisations that enable them, has officially launched its 2026 edition and opened nominations nationwide.

Anchored on the theme “Building Scalable Creator Enterprises in a Regulated Digital Economy,” the Click Awards 2026 will highlight pioneers shaping the future of Kenya’s fast-growing creator economy.

As digital platforms continue to redefine culture, commerce, and communication, creators are no longer just content producers—they are business owners, employers, and brand partners.

“Kenya’s creator economy has outgrown the margins,” said the Click Awards Director and Teki CEO, Mr Martin Muli. “Creators are building scalable businesses, influencing consumer behavior, and contributing meaningfully to the economy. The Click Awards was created to give this work the recognition, structure, and professional credibility it deserves.”

According to global data insights by Global Reportal, there are 18.4 million active social media user identities in Kenya as of October 2025, representing 31.8 % of the total population, an increase of 34.6 % year-on-year.

According to the Digital 2026 report and ad planning tools, YouTube boasts of 12.1 million users (20.9 % of population), Facebook, ad reach 29.4 % of population (2.6 % of internet users), Instagram, 3.95 million (6.8 % of population), LinkedIn, 6.30 million members (advertising reach basis), Snapchat, 4.99 million users, and X (formerly Twitter) has 2.09 million users.

Kenya is home to one of Africa’s most developed influencer markets, with industry estimates indicating that brands spent approximately $5 million (KSh645 million) on influencer marketing in 2025.

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) shows Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, account for 79% of digital spend by Kenyan companies in the three months to September 2025.

Facebook alone earned Ksh6.1 billion from digital ads placed by Kenyan firms, accounting to 52% of the total spend. Instagram, on the other hand, earned Ksh3.2 billion or 27% of the total ad spend.

The government has redirected much of its advertising expenditure toward digital platforms, with specific budget allocations for content development. It is also proposing to allocate up to $770,000 (KSh100 million) each year to contract social media influencers and bloggers to amplify official messaging and raise public awareness of government programmes, pointing to the growing impact of influencers.

The Click Awards 2026 will be presented across two core divisions: Sector Leadership Awards, recognising outstanding creator-entrepreneurs across key content and industry verticals; and the Ecosystem Builders Awards, honouring the brands, platforms, agencies, service providers, and innovators that enable creators to grow sustainable businesses.

Together, these categories reflect a holistic view of the creator economy, where individual talent and enabling systems must grow in tandem.

How the Click Awards Work

The awards process will run through several phases:

Nomination Campaign – Creators and brands may self-nominate or be nominated by fans and peers.

Screening Committee Review – Entries assessed on originality, consistency, quality, engagement, and impact.

Jury Evaluation – A panel of industry experts shortlists the top five nominees per category.

Public Voting – Audiences vote via web or mobile platforms.

Award Ceremony – A gala night bringing together nominees, partners, and industry leaders. The Awards Ceremony will be held in May in Nairobi.

Post-Awards Training – Winners receive exclusive capacity-building opportunities.

Nominations for the Click Awards 2026 will run for a month (February 16 – March 15). Creators, brands, agencies, platforms, and ecosystem partners across Kenya are invited to participate.

“This is not just about trophies,” Muli added. “It’s about visibility, legitimacy, and building a community that supports creators to scale responsibly and sustainably in an evolving regulatory environment.”