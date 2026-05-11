What to expect from the Africa Forward Le Concert

Dubbed Le Concert, the Africa Forward summit will end with a musical concert featuring musicians from across the continent on May 12 at the Kasarani indoor arena.

Organised by TRACE, the concert is meant to be a dynamic showcase of the continent’s musical diversity, blending genres and cultures in a way that mirrors the summit’s broader goals.

In preparation for the show, artists such as Yemi Alade, Abigail Chams and more arrived in the country over the weekend, with many visiting the Kasarani grounds for rehearsals and sound check.

Kenyan artists Savara and Coster Ojwang, who were present at Kasarani, expressed their excitement at participating in the event.

“I’m excited and honoured to be in such a space and to be chosen by the country to do this and represent the country on such a platform,” Savara said. “We have worked hard to create structure, and this is the time to push the nation and our agenda forward. Being able to be in the midst of the greats, I’m so thankful.”

Some of the legendary names expected to perform on Tuesday, May 12, include Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa and Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour.

While speaking in a recent interview, Coster Ojwang expressed his desire to work with Vegedream and Fally Ipupa, who are both expected to perform at the concert. He also promised attendees a good time.

“We promise you a good time, we promise you good and conscious music,” he said.

The event is expected to kick off with a Green Carpet event hosted by KBC Extra’s award-winning journalist Kalondu Musyimi. This particular segment will be live-streamed on YouTube.

The concert itself will be available to stream on The Trace+ app.

Since the official state dignitaries will be in attendance at the concert, tickets are being distributed through an approval process by TRACE.