Local NewsNEWS

Rains to continue for two weeks

The long rains season is expected to end in late May but Highlands West and Central Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Coastal region will continue into June

Judith Akolo
By Judith Akolo
1 Min Read

Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast that the rainfall experienced this month is expected to continue through the first two weeks of March in several parts of the country.

In the monthly forecast, the Acting Director of Meteorological Services, Edward Muriuki, says isolated heavy rainfall events may occur nationwide during March.

He notes that while the long rains season is expected to end in late May in most parts of the country, the season in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Coastal region will continue into June.

The forecast indicates that rainfall is likely to be enhanced over much of the country during the first half of March, except for Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, parts of Tana River County and Lamu County that will receive near-average rainfall.

According to the forecast, dry spells are expected to occur during the second half of the month.

Mean temperatures are likely to be warmer than average in parts of the Coastal region and Northeastern Kenya.

Western region has reaped from Ruto government, says Mudavadi
2021 Census: 83pc of wildlife in Mara landscape live in conservancies
CS Owalo meets religious leaders drawn from Nyanza region
KIE will establish offices countrywide to spur industrialization
CS Duale presides over Pastoralist Parliamentary Group leadership retreat
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nyale Munga’s journey to the helm of Kiganjo Police Training College
Next Article Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate
- Advertisement -
Latest News
X-Raying Public Spending: Kenya’s eGP and the Power of Data Revolution
OPINIONS
People attend a protest against US -Israeli attacks on Iran, in Tehran (Xinhua)
Explainer: What to know about latest US – Israeli strike on Iran?
International News
Mandera residents oppose proposed airport project
County News NEWS
Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

President Ruto to attend International Labour Conference in Geneva

teachers
Local NewsNEWS

Kenya reaches out to Tanzania over safety of its citizens

County News

10 teachers in Homa Bay freed on Ksh1M bail over alleged exam malpractice

AfricaInternational News

Bayt Mal Al-Quds handes over equipment donated by King Mohammed VI to Red Crescent Hospital in Al-Quds

Show More