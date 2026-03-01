Rains to continue for two weeks

Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast that the rainfall experienced this month is expected to continue through the first two weeks of March in several parts of the country.

In the monthly forecast, the Acting Director of Meteorological Services, Edward Muriuki, says isolated heavy rainfall events may occur nationwide during March.

He notes that while the long rains season is expected to end in late May in most parts of the country, the season in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Coastal region will continue into June.

The forecast indicates that rainfall is likely to be enhanced over much of the country during the first half of March, except for Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, parts of Tana River County and Lamu County that will receive near-average rainfall.

According to the forecast, dry spells are expected to occur during the second half of the month.

Mean temperatures are likely to be warmer than average in parts of the Coastal region and Northeastern Kenya.