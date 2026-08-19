DTB pre-tax profit jumps 37pc to KSh9.8B in half-year results

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Group has posted a 37% rise in pre-tax profit to KSh9.8 billion for the six months ended June 2026, supported by higher revenue, lending and deposits.

The regional banking group recorded a 21% increase in top-line revenue, with net interest income rising 26% and non-interest income growing by 7% compared to the same period last year.

Operating costs increased by 6%, while loan provisions rose 37%, contributing to an increase in DTB’s specific provision coverage ratio.

DTB’s total assets grew by more than 10% year-on-year to KSh675 billion, while customer deposits increased 11% to KSh534 billion.

Loans and advances rose 14% to KSh328 billion by June 2026, reflecting increased lending across the Group’s markets in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Group’s non-performing loan ratio improved to 11.6% from 13% a year earlier, while its specific provision coverage ratio increased to 56.6% from 40.7%.

DTB Group Chief Executive Officer Nasim Devji attributed the performance to continued investment in customer acquisition, digital services, lending and operational efficiency.

“Across the three operating markets, DTB continues to pursue growth opportunities across retail, SME and corporate segments, pivoted by ecosystem-driven customer acquisition, digital-led value propositions, targeted lending and deposit mobilisation, sustained revenue generation and technology-anchored operational efficiencies,” Devji said.

The Group’s customer base grew by 44% over the past year to 5.9 million across East Africa.

DTB Kenya Managing Director Murali Natarajan said the bank’s DTB3.0 Business Growth Strategy was driving customer acquisition and retention while strengthening its digital capabilities and customer propositions.

“By Christmas this year we are set to open our 100th branch in Kenya, growing our total network to 163 across East Africa. This, coupled with the reach our digital channels provide, will enable us to further diversify our customer base and meet our objective of significantly growing our retail, SME and mid-market portfolios over the next few years,” Natarajan said.

The bank said 99% of new customers acquired over the past year were onboarded through digital platforms, while 86% of customer transactions were conducted through digital channels.

DTB also extended KSh10 billion in digital loans to retail and micro, small and medium enterprise customers during the six months.

Natarajan said DTB would continue expanding its presence in sectors including trade, manufacturing, real estate, construction, tourism and transport, while increasing its focus on agriculture, education and public sector agencies.

The Group is also expanding automation of customer and internal processes through robotic process automation and digitised business process management.

Finance and Strategy Director Alkarim Jiwa said DTB plans to deploy agentic artificial intelligence solutions to improve customer experience, service delivery, controls and compliance.

Looking ahead, Devji said the Group remains optimistic about sustaining balance sheet and profitability growth in the medium term, supported by its customer base and operations across East Africa.