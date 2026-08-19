African Agenda Forum to launch in Nairobi, targeting continental policy, trade, and creative economy

A new Pan-African organisation, the African Agenda Forum, is set to launch in Kenya in October with a focus on continental policy, trade, investment, culture, and the creative economy.

The inaugural event in Nairobi will introduce country directors for all 54 African nations, global ambassadors, and an African Creative Economy Council.

According to the organisation, the initiative aims to contribute to the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a long-term framework for Africa’s economic and political transformation.

The Forum states that its approach will focus on enhancing African participation in decisions that affect the continent, while also promoting cooperation with international partners.

A central component of the launch will be the proposed African Creative Economy Council. Organisers indicate that the council will focus on policy, infrastructure, intellectual property, and financing for sectors such as music, film, fashion, gaming, and other cultural industries.

The organisation says the council will seek to expand opportunities for young people and increase African ownership of creative assets and businesses.

The launch will also introduce the “Unstoppable African Awards”, an initiative designed to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to business, governance, innovation, and culture.

Ambassador Dr Yusuf Noah, acting chairperson of the African Agenda Forum, stated that the organisation was established to strengthen African ownership of the continent’s development narrative.

“For too long, Africa’s story has been written for us. The African Agenda Forum is Africa writing its own story….Africa does not need to be rescued. Africa needs to organize,” Noah remarked.

He added that the planned network of country directors and the Creative Economy Council would provide the structures through which the organisation intends to pursue its continental agenda.

Sidwel Phutheho, the Forum’s SADC regional executive, noted that the organisation aims to empower regional actors in shaping continental priorities.

“The African Agenda Forum gives SADC and all regions a seat at the table to shape trade, culture, and policy from the ground up. This is regional unity in action….It is for every one of us to carry the responsibility to leave Africa better than we found it,” Phutheho affirmed.

Dr Hillary Musoke, senior adviser to the President of Uganda on agribusiness and value addition and a board director at the Forum, emphasized the importance of agriculture and value addition to Africa’s economic transformation.

He argued that African countries need to move beyond exporting raw commodities by strengthening processing capabilities and links to international markets.

“Africa’s future will be grown, not borrowed,” he reiterated

The organisation anticipates that the October meeting will bring together government leaders, diplomats, business executives, cultural figures, and other stakeholders.

The Forum describes itself as a Pan-African institution dedicated to economic growth, enhancing Africa’s global image, and developing structures to support the continent’s creative industries.

Its proposed activities position the organisation within a broader landscape of Pan-African initiatives that seek to translate the objectives of Agenda 2063 into actionable programmes involving governments, businesses, and civil society.