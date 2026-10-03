Mudavadi urges Africa to unite, drive own development

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has rallied African nations to unite and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and technology. His call comes as leaders convene in Egypt to advance continental priorities.

Mudavadi emphasised that Africa must take greater ownership of its development agenda. This involves leveraging its vast resources, markets, and human capital to foster a stronger, more integrated continental economy.

He identified trade, investment, agriculture, energy, technology, mining, manufacturing, and human capital as foundational pillars for Africa’s sustainable growth.

“Africa’s voice must reflect its place in the world. A home to nearly one-fifth of humanity must stand out and walk together to shape its future,” Mudavadi stated. ”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary made these remarks in Egypt, ahead of the inaugural El Alamein Africa Business Forum and the eighth African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

The gatherings bring together African political leaders, business executives, and representatives from regional and international financial institutions to deliberate on investment, trade, infrastructure, critical minerals, technology, and other catalysts for continental growth.

Mudavadi highlighted the need to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation through digital advancements and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and space technology.

He stressed that these technologies should be applied to strengthen vital sectors such as agriculture and food security, healthcare, energy, trade, manufacturing, mining, education, and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Prime CS advocated for stronger public-private partnerships to unlock investment capital and expand manufacturing and regional value chains.

He noted, “We will also be looking at how to strengthen public and private collaboration in unlocking capital investment, as well as have deep reflections on manufacturing and regional value chains.”

Mudavadi also pointed to Africa’s substantial mineral wealth as a significant opportunity, necessitating greater value addition and strategic investment.

“Africa possesses vast resources, but they are still not being exploited to the level we would like to see. We will also be looking at how Africa is going to leverage its mineral wealth,” he explained.

He stated that the El Alamein forum, held concurrently with the AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, offers African leaders a chance to reaffirm their commitment to Agenda 2063 and focus on tangible outcomes.

“The El Alamein Africa Forum, in parallel with the African Union Mid-Year Summit, provides an opportunity for leaders to reaffirm the shared commitment to Agenda 2063: ‘The Africa We Want’ and to the effective implementation of its Second Ten-Year Plan.” Mudavadi elaborated

He also underscored the critical importance of enhanced coordination between the African Union, Regional Economic Communities, and Regional Mechanisms in advancing continental integration.

“Effective coordination is critical to realising Africa’s development goals. This constitutes a core element of the AU Reform process and regional integration arrangements,” he asserted.

The El Alamein Africa Business Forum is concentrating on areas such as automotive investment, climate adaptation, youth and artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, trade and integration, economic diplomacy, manufacturing, and investment.

Co-organised by the Government of Egypt, Afreximbank, and AUDA-NEPAD, the forum convenes political and business leaders to explore investment opportunities and emerging sectors across Africa.

Mudavadi’s participation aligns with Kenya’s strategy of prioritising trade, investment, and technology partnerships as key components of its economic diplomacy. Recent government engagements have similarly focused on technology, manufacturing, energy, trade, and investment as areas for stronger international collaboration.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary was welcomed in Egypt by Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and Ambassador to Ethiopia, Amb. Galma Boru, Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt, Fred Outa, and Kenya’s Special Envoy and AU Champion for Institutional Reforms, Amb. Lazarus Amayo, among other government representatives.