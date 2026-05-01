International News

Benin raises fuel, domestic gas prices

Xinhua
By Xinhua
2 Min Read
Benin President Patrice Talon
Benin President Patrice Talon

Benin’s Ministry of Industry and Trade announced a moderate increase in fuel and domestic gas prices on Thursday evening, according to a newly released pricing schedule.

Under the new rates, the price of gasoline has been set at 725 CFA francs (about 1.29 U.S. dollars) per liter, up from 695 CFA francs. Diesel has risen to 750 CFA francs per litre, also up by 30 CFA francs, while kerosene now stands at 1,040 CFA francs per litre.

As for domestic gas, prices vary depending on cylinder size. The refill for a 1.5-kg cylinder is set at 1,000 CFA francs, 3 kg at 2,000 CFA francs, 6 kg at 4,500 CFA francs, and 12.5 kg at 10,000 CFA francs. Beyond this size, the price is set at 800 CFA francs per kg.

Specific measures have also been introduced for industrial users. Diesel is sold to them at 680 CFA francs per litre, while domestic gas is priced at 697 CFA francs per kg.

According to the authorities, the decision came amid rising global prices, particularly due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. It aims to ensure national supply while preserving, as far as possible, the purchasing power of the population.

The authorities also called on economic operators to strictly comply with the regulated prices and urged the public to report any abusive practices or price gouging in the market.

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