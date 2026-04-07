Duale meets Nurses Union to boost healthcare delivery ahead of International Nurses Day 2026

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Tuesday met the National Nurses Association of Kenya delegation, led by Chairperson Collins Otieno Ojwang, to discuss key priorities affecting nurses and healthcare delivery.

Nurses form the backbone of the health system, accounting for nearly 70 pc of the workforce and playing a central role in advancing Universal Health Coverage.

The engagement highlighted the need for sustained support and collaboration to strengthen service delivery across the country.

Discussions focused on practical measures to improve the quality of care, including strengthening training in antenatal care (ANC), which was identified as a priority for improving maternal and newborn outcomes.

Preparations for International Nurses Day (6–12 May 2026) under the theme “Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives” were also reviewed.

The week will support community-based programmes and recognise the vital contribution of nurses in strengthening health systems.

The CS reaffirmed the critical role of nurses as the backbone of the healthcare system, working alongside Community Health Promoters to deliver essential services at all levels of care, and underscored ongoing reforms to strengthen primary healthcare, expand access, and improve quality outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Dr Andrew Toro, Registrar of the Nursing Council of Kenya Dr Lister Onsongo, representatives from Johnson & Johnson, and Ministry technical teams.