EACC arrests former PS Kaberia, five others over Ksh1.5B stadia tender

Former Sports Principal Secretary Ambassador Peter Kaberia is among six suspects arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over an alleged irregular Ksh1.5 billion stadia contract awarded ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kaberia was arrested on Tuesday alongside five other suspects over the alleged irregular award and payment of the contract for the supply and installation of security, access control, communications, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems at various stadia in Kenya.

The contract, valued at USD 15.89 million, was awarded in 2017 by the then State Department for Sports Development in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts to Auditel Kenya, a Spanish company registered in Kenya.

EACC investigations established that an advance payment of USD 3.15 million, approximately Ksh330 million, was made to the company under a contract that was not procured in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The company subsequently failed to fulfil its contractual obligations, resulting in the loss of Ksh330 million in public funds.

The Commission further established that the funds were transferred through various entities in an attempt to conceal their source and facilitate their movement back to Kenya.

Following the conclusion of investigations, EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the prosecution of public officials, company directors and other individuals linked to the matter.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani in Nairobi later today to face charges including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and abuse of office.

Also arrested are Senior Principal Finance Officer at the Ministry of Education Stephen Njoroge Muthuma, Sports Kenya Senior Superintendent Engineer John Kiende Ruga, Taxwise Africa Consulting LLP partner Samuel Mbaa Njoroge, former Principal Accountant at the State Department for Sports Development Enock Ondwari Onditi, and former Instalaciones Inabensa S.A. employee Anthony Mwangi Kimathi.

EACC has also directed four other individuals to present themselves immediately at Integrity Centre or the nearest EACC office for processing.

They are former Director of Administration at the State Department for Sports Development Harun Komen Chebet, Auditel Ingenieria Y Servicios Director Marcos Gonzalez Puente, former Football Kenya Federation Audit Committee member Kitheka Muema, and automobile business consultant Ephraim Muchangi Kinyua.

In addition to the criminal proceedings, EACC has instituted civil proceedings seeking the recovery and forfeiture of public funds and assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of crime linked to the matter.