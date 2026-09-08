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Farmers urged to prepare for October-December short rains

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority has urged farmers to prepare their farms and inputs as the country prepares ahead of the October to December short-rains season.

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) said the country is gradually approaching the short-rains season as the October–December (OND) approaches.

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In their weekly forecast, KMSA said that some parts of the country like Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Narok and Bomet Counties are likely to receive rainfall.

The weather man noted that most parts of the country will however remain dry this week.

“As we approach the October–December (OND) short-rains season, most parts of the country are expected to remain generally dry this week,” Met department said.

Adding that: “However, some parts of Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Narok and Bomet Counties are likely to receive rainfall.”

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Consequently, KMSA cautioned communities in flood-prone areas to remain alert and keep drainage channels clear.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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