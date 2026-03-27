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Nairobi: Two women arrested as NACADA cracks down on Kamulu drug network

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Two women suspected of running a drug distribution network have been arrested in Kamulu, Nairobi County, following a joint operation by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and special police units.

The multi-agency operation kicked off around 6:00AM in the Vina area, targeting a residential unit believed to be a hub for bhang distribution.

Authorities recovered 82 rolls and 32 sachets of cannabis, a digital weighing scale, 11 packets of rolling papers, a rolling tray, and Ksh 33,000 believed to be proceeds of the illicit trade.

The suspects were taken to Kamulu Police Station and are expected to appear at JKIA Law Courts once investigations are completed.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa lauded the public for their continued partnership in the fight against drug trafficking.

He noted that the success of the operation was a direct result of actionable intelligence provided by vigilant members of the community.

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“The public’s dedication in sharing information about drug lords and their associates with the Authority is commendable. We encourage them to continue being our eyes and ears on the ground. This partnership is vital in dismantling these criminal networks and making our neighbourhoods safe,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

With schools across the country set to close for the holiday break, Dr. Omerikwa also issued a stern reminder to parents, caregivers, and adults to remain vigilant.

He emphasized that the transition from school to home can be a vulnerable period for young people and urged families to create safe and supportive environments for children.

“I caution parents, caregivers, and adults to be vigilant now that schools are closing and to provide safe environments for the young ones. Protecting our children from the scourge of drugs requires collective responsibility and unwavering supervision,” he added.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing drug traffickers and disrupting supply chains across the country, urging anyone with information on illicit drug activities to report to the nearest NACADA offices or police station.

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