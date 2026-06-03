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EACC arrests Nyamira County Assembly Clerk over graft

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari has been arrested over alleged corruption and the loss of Ksh 30 million in the construction of the County Assembly office block.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the arrest comes after investigations indicated that the alleged irregularities relate to the award of the construction tender to Jetta Builders Limited, against the procurement laws.

The Commission is also pursuing other suspects believed to be linked to the case.

More to follow…

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