Nairobi Earth Film Festival calls for submissions

Filmmakers, journalists, environmental advocates and content creators across Africa have been invited to submit their work for the inaugural Nairobi Earth Film Festival (NEFF), set to take place in Nairobi from June 26 to 28, 2026.

The newly launched festival aims to create an African platform dedicated to environmental storytelling, climate awareness, conservation and social impact through film, media and creative expression.

Organisers say the event will bring together filmmakers, conservationists, students, cultural practitioners, environmental leaders and audiences from across the continent and beyond for three days of screenings, discussions, networking and climate action.

NEFF is currently seeking submissions for a wide range of categories, including environmental documentaries, short films, advocacy and campaign films, investigative stories, wildlife and conservation productions, community and indigenous knowledge narratives, as well as content focused on climate justice and sustainability.

According to the organisers, the festival is looking for powerful stories that explore issues such as biodiversity, conservation, climate change, resilience, environmental innovation and the experiences of African communities.

They are encouraging both established and emerging storytellers to submit work that can spark dialogue and inspire action.

Beyond film screenings, the festival programme will feature filmmaker masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, keynote conversations, networking opportunities, cultural performances and environmental activations.

Youth and community engagement activities are also expected to play a central role in the three-day event.

The festival week will include several environmental initiatives, among them a special World Environment Day event at the United Nations Office in Nairobi on June 5, 2026, and a tree-planting and carbon offset programme organised in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service on June 24.

Awards to be presented at the festival include Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best International Documentary, Best Short Advocacy Film, the New Generation Award for filmmakers under 35, and the NEFF Honorary Award.

Organisers hope the festival will help position Nairobi as a leading African hub for environmental cinema and public dialogue on the future of the planet.