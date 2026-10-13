EACC arrests teacher over alleged bribery to facilitate recruitment by TSC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a teacher at Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School in Bungoma County, over allegations of soliciting and receiving bribes from unemployed teachers while claiming she could secure their employment by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The suspect identified as Lilian Nelima Buluma was arrested on October 12 2026 following preliminary investigations into complaints that she had demanded Ksh 100,000 from each of three unemployed teachers, totalling Ksh 300,000.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had received Ksh 150,000 through M-Pesa as part of the alleged bribes.

She purported to have connections within TSC and other government offices that would enable her to facilitate the recruitment.

Following her arrest, the suspect was processed at the EACC Western Regional Office and booked at Bungoma Police Station pending conclusion of investigations.

The suspect faces possible charges of requesting and receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6 as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

EACC in a statement said that it remains committed to combating corruption and promoting integrity in public service.