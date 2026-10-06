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EACC begins vetting political aspirants ahead of 2027 polls

EACC says its “List of Shame” is taking shape and will be submitted to IEBC ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Abdiaziz Hashim
By Abdiaziz Hashim
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has commenced the process of identifying political aspirants with integrity and corruption-related issues ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on the sidelines of a High-Level Senior Leaders Meeting in Nairobi, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohammud said the commission’s “List of Shame” is gradually taking shape and will be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the polls.

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However, the anti-graft agency says legal hurdles could prevent some of the individuals flagged from being barred from contesting for political office.

Mohammud noted that the IEBC has previously maintained that individuals cannot be denied the opportunity to vie for political office until they have exhausted all available appeal mechanisms.

EACC Chairperson David Oginde said Kenyans also have a responsibility to elect leaders who uphold integrity and ethical standards.

Oginde said the commission is closely monitoring the political class, expressing concern over leaders accused of using abusive language and fuelling ethnic politics, conduct he said is inconsistent with the principles enshrined in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

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He warned that politicians found engaging in such conduct could also find their names on the commission’s list ahead of the polls.

Ahead of the 2022 General Election, the EACC submitted a list of 241 political aspirants with integrity and corruption-related issues to the IEBC for consideration.

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