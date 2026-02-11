EACC launches probe into Bungoma County’s Ksh 3.7M Christmas tree lighting

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into members of the Executive and County Assembly of Bungoma over allegations of corruption, fraud and theft of public funds.

In letters sent to the County Secretary and Clerk of the Assembly and seen by KBC Digital, EACC requested the two to furnish documents relating to fictitious imprest for a benchmarking trip by MCA’s and officials of the County Executive to Mbale, Uganda.

The commission is further investigating the County of a Christmas tree lighting at the Governor’s office that cost Ksh 6,569,000 during the Financial Year 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

To support the investigative agency in its probe into the allegations of graft and fraud, EACC urged the Country Secretary to prove information relating to requisitions from the user departments, approved budget for the two financial years, imprest warrants that were issued and surrender vouchers.

Other include imprest cash books amd cash books and bank deposits.

EACC also asked the County Assembly Clerk to facilitate the commission with certified copies of the personal files of 16 MCA’s, Principal Clerk Assistant, Principal Legal Counsel, the Hansard Officer, County Commissionaire and a driver.

More to follow…