County NewsNEWS

EACC launches probe into Bungoma County’s Ksh 3.7M Christmas tree lighting

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into members of the Executive and County Assembly of Bungoma over allegations of corruption, fraud and theft of public funds.

In letters sent to the County Secretary and Clerk of the Assembly and seen by KBC Digital, EACC requested the two to furnish documents relating to fictitious imprest for a benchmarking trip by MCA’s and officials of the County Executive to Mbale, Uganda.

The commission is further investigating the County of a Christmas tree lighting at the Governor’s office that cost Ksh 6,569,000 during the Financial Year 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

To support the investigative agency in its probe into the allegations of graft and fraud, EACC urged the Country Secretary to prove information relating to requisitions from the user departments, approved budget for the two financial years, imprest warrants that were issued and surrender vouchers.

Other include imprest cash books amd cash books and bank deposits.

EACC also asked the County Assembly Clerk to facilitate the commission with certified copies of the personal files of 16 MCA’s, Principal Clerk Assistant, Principal Legal Counsel, the Hansard Officer, County Commissionaire and a driver.

Gachagua says education reforms will help re-engineer sector
Five convicted over Ksh 4.48M bhang haul in Loitoktok
Initiative to combat Gender-Based Violence through innovative business solutions launched at Daystar University 
Wahome promises to wipe out cartels in land sector

More to follow…

CS Murkomen to MPs: Strengthen law on enforced disappearances
Kenyans gold rush begins on Monday night in Paris
NHIF probe: Hospitals accused of charging exorbitant amounts for medicine
Europe leaders head to Kyiv on unprecedented visit
The Silent Threat: Air pollution from Kiamaiko slaughterhouses
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gor Mahia duo named best in SportPesa Premier League for January
Next Article Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour to be extended
- Advertisement -
Latest News
GMSMA calls for better spectrum management to unlock Ksh 662B for Kenya
Business Local Business
2,520 youth from 30 wards in Garissa County receive Ksh 63M in NYOTA start-up capital grants
County News NEWS
Oburu warns ODM leaders against contradicting party decisions
Local News
Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour to be extended
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

UDA repeat polls for Kasarani to be held Tuesday at Hustler Centre

County NewsHealth

Kirinyaga saves millions as Kerugoya oxygen plant guarantees lifesaving care

Local NewsNEWS

Update: Londiani accident death toll rises to 52

diplomatic South Sudan Machar
Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto’s phone call with King Charles III

Show More