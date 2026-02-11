Gor Mahia duo named best in SportPesa Premier League for January

Gor Mahia FC’s head coach, Charles Akonnor, and fullback, Paul Ochuoga, have been named the SportPesa League’s coach and player of the month for January, respectively.

The team, celebrated for its record-breaking feats, secured victories in five out of six matches, establishing a 4-point lead over their rivals, AFC Leopards.

Ochuoga played a pivotal role, consistently excelling on the right flank and contributing to five goals, including one goal and three assists, marking him as the top attacking contributor for the month.

“This award means a lot to me because it reflects the work we put in as a team,” Ochuoga shared. “I dedicate it to my coaches, teammates, and the fans who push us to be and remain the best in such a competitive league.”

For his remarkable performance, the 21-year-old academy graduate received a Ksh 50,000 cash prize and a trophy from SportPesa.

AFC Leopards’ defender, Kaycie Odhiambo, was the runner-up, having been instrumental in achieving three clean sheets in five matches and scoring a crucial goal against Sofapaka.

Meanwhile, Akonnor was named coach of the month for the second time, having previously won in October 2025.

Despite facing intense pressure in December, with only one win in five matches leading to calls for his dismissal, he managed to turn the situation around with the new year. “January was demanding, but the players responded well to our ideas,” he commented. “We are building something, and this is further testament that the work the technical team is doing is taking shape,” he added, proudly showcasing the SportPesa best coach award, which includes a Ksh 75,000 cash prize and a trophy.

SportPesa reiterated its commitment to recognizing excellence and supporting the growth of Kenyan football through structured, performance-based awards.

“These awards are about celebrating impact, consistency, and professionalism,” stated Japheth Akulia, SportPesa Partnerships and Sponsorships Manager. “By backing a transparent, data-led process, we aim to motivate players and coaches while deepening fan engagement with the league.”

AFC Leopards’ head coach, Fred Ambani, was the runner-up after leading his team to an 80% win rate, conceding just two goals in five matches.