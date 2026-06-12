EACC targets the youth to accelerate efforts in corruption war

Students have been challenged to reject corruption, dishonesty, and academic fraud and instead embrace integrity as a foundation for national transformation.

Speaking during the during the launch of the Ethics and Integrity Club at Mount Kenya University (MKU), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson Dr. David Oginde challenged students to take a firm stand against corruption, warning that dishonesty continues to erode the country’s moral and economic fabric.

The launch, themed “Rebuilding Trust Through Ethical Leadership,” brought together leaders from the anti-corruption sector, academia, and government who urged young people to become champions of ethical conduct in society.

He expressed concern over findings showing that many young people increasingly view dishonest practices as acceptable, including tax evasion, corruption, fake academic certificates, and plagiarism.

The EACC chair noted that the commission surveys reveal many young people do not see harm in dishonesty. He added that they are witnessing an upsurge in plagiarism among university students and sometimes overwhelmed by investigations involving fake certificates, including cases of people holding very senior positions.

Dr. Oginde questioned why students would pursue shortcuts instead of earning genuine qualifications through hard work and commitment. MKU Principal for Corporate Services and Director of Partnerships and Linkages, Prof. Peter Wanderi, said the university had already developed a common unit on ethics, integrity, and responsible citizenship to strengthen value-based education.

He said the course unit had been approved by the university management and further endorsed by the Deans Committee, following consultations between the university leadership and a high-level delegation from the ethics sector.

Prof. Wanderi noted that the initiative aligns with MKU’s institutional values and commitment to integrity. He added that the collaboration between MKU and ethics institutions is expected to enhance awareness, strengthen institutional partnerships, and encourage student-led integrity initiatives and policy discussions within universities.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, urged young people to embrace values and ethical leadership that can positively transform the country.

“I beseech you with humility to move forward while holding firmly to values and ethos that can transform the country. Change must happen in a manner that does not become disastrous to us,” said Jacobs.

He challenged students to change their mindset and approach national issues differently, urging them to see opportunities rather than obstacles. Jacobs called on students to walk together in promoting integrity and national transformation.

The Ethics and Integrity Club launch is part of broader efforts under the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum (KLIF), a partnership and governance initiative aimed at fostering a unified and integrated fight against corruption across institutions.