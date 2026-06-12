Film

Two Kenyans chosen for the 19th edition of Talents Durban

Shandra Apondi’s project is a Fiction Feature called ‘The Words I Do Not Have’ while Michelle Abuti will take part as a film critic.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Shandra Apondi and Michelle Abuti have been selected to participate at the Talents Durban taking place from October 9 to 12.

The two will engage in an intensive programme of project-oriented and hands-on professional development initiatives, including Story Junction pitching sessions, masterclasses, mentorship engagements, and one-on-one consultations with leading industry experts.

Mentors for the 2026 edition include Akosua Adoma Owusu, Amine Hattou, Bongi Ndaba, Comfort Arthur, Jihane Bougrine, Mayye Zayed, Nicole Schafer, Oris Aigbokhaevbolo, Ramadan Suleman and Razanajaona Ambinintsoa Luck.

Speaking about the 19th edition, DFMI (Durban Film Market Institute) Director, Magdalene Reddy said they were committed to supporting African storytelling.

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“The Durban FilmMart Institute remains committed to advancing African cinema through strategic collaborations that expand international access to professional networks, markets, and sustainable industry opportunities,” she said. “Talents Durban is central to this vision. Now in its 19th year of partnership with Berlinale Talents, this partnership helps to contribute meaningfully to the long-term growth and sustainability of the African film ecosystem.”

The two Kenyans were chosen from 551 applications from across Africa. This year’s cohort includes 26 participants, including six film critics selected across fiction features, documentaries, short films, episodic content, animation, and film criticism.

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Shandra Apondi’s project is a Fiction Feature called ‘The Words I Do Not Have (Kenya)’ while Michelle Abuti will take part as a film critic.

Talents Durban is the African satellite programme of Berlinale Talents, which takes place concurrently with the Berlin International Festival.

“At Berlinale Talents, we regard Talents Durban as an essential creative partner and a space where exceptional filmmakers and storytellers from across the African continent continue to push boundaries, challenge form, and expand the global cinematic imagination,” said the Heads of Berlinale Talents, Nikola Joetze and Tobias Pausinger of their continued collaboration with the continent.

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