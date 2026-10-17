Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to low-security facility in Pennsylvania

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred from a New Jersey correctional facility to a prison in Pennsylvania, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons says.

The rap mogul was moved to FCI Allenwood Low on Friday, a prison official said, but declined to discuss why he was moved, citing privacy, safety, and security reasons.

“His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction,” Combs’ spokesman told the BBC, adding that the move “is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind”.

Combs, 56, who was sentenced to 50 months behind bars, has asked an appeals court to release him from prison and overturn his conviction on two prostitution-related crimes.

Combs’ spokesman, Juda S Engelmayer, did not comment on an Associated Press report that Combs had been living a “luxury lifestyle” behind bars in New Jersey or on reports swirling about his health and treatment in lockup.

The move comes about two weeks after NBC News reported that the Bad Boy Records co-founder had access to mobile phones, liquor and other contraband at Fort Dix, as well as allegations that he had paid inmates to cook, clean and make his bed for him, and give him massages. He was also involved in two fights, according to NBC.

“It’s because of the disruptive behaviour,” Jose Rojas, union secretary for local federal prison employees, told NBC News of the move. “He’s been causing too much trouble over there.”

NBC reported Combs was stripped of 41 days for good conduct, pushing back his scheduled release date, which is now listed in the prison’s online records as 2 March 2028. He was originally expected to be released in January 2028.

Engelmayer said he appreciates that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is “taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously” and “we are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption”.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the reports.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including whether a particular individual is the subject of allegations, investigations, or disciplinary sanctions,” spokesman Donald Murphy said.

FCI Allenwood Low is a low-security federal correctional institution for male offenders that is about 155 miles (250 km) west of New York City.

The facility houses about 1,044 inmates, according to its website, a significantly smaller population than the one at Combs’ previous facility, Fort Dix, of more than 4,200 inmates across two campuses. Allenwood also has medium and maximum security facilities nearby.

Federal prosecutors in New York have accused Combs of using his money, power, and the threat of violence to coerce women into unwanted sexual encounters.

After a high-profile jury trial in New York last year, two of Combs’ ex-girlfriends testified that he abused them and forced them to participate in so-called “freak-offs” with male escorts.

In July 2025, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The jury acquitted him of two more serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and he was sentenced to more than four years in prison that October.

Later that month, Combs was transferred to the federal correctional institution at Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he had been serving out his sentence until his transfer on Friday.

In April, a US appeals court heard arguments to overturn his prison sentence but has not yet issued a decision.