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Nyashinski entertains audience, guests at special fan event

The “Perfect Design” rapper interacted with his fans and treated them to a few of his most popular hits.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Award-winning Kenyan rapper and songwriter Nyashinski treated fans to an intimate live performance on Tuesday night as Spotify’s Greasy Tunes programme continued its celebration of Nairobi’s vibrant youth music culture.

The event dubbed “Premium Fan Event with Nyashinski” was held during the second week of the 12-day programme, which brought listeners closer to one of Kenya’s most celebrated artists.

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The “Perfect Design” rapper interacted with his fans and treated them to a few of his most popular hits.

Greasy Tunes, which began on July 15, was inspired by Spotify listening data showing Nairobi has the highest concentration of Gen Z listeners among the three African cities analysed.

According to the streaming platform, listeners aged 18 to 24 accounted for 53.7 per cent of all streams in Nairobi during June 2026, with the programme translating those digital listening habits into real-world cultural experiences through music, food, fashion, podcasts and community events.

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Hosted at Heltz House, the Nairobi edition continues to bring together creatives, musicians and culture enthusiasts under one roof since its launch, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a regional creative hub.

READ ABOUT PRESIDENT RUTO’s TAKE ON MUSIC IN NAIROBI

The opening night, curated in conjunction with The BAG, attracted artists, content creators and influencers who praised the initiative for creating spaces where different creative disciplines could intersect.

Speaking exclusively to KBC Digital, Rapper Lil Maina, who recently returned to Kenya after spending time abroad pursuing his studies, welcomed the platform, saying: “I just landed; seeing young creatives network and mingle is very nice.”

The second night, dubbed Karibu Night, brought together fashion and music in a single room.

Organisers hosted Studio 18, featured a fashion showcase inspired by Spotify’s Made In Kenya playlist, alongside live performances from ten of the country’s rising and established artists.

Content creator Kenya Cardi, popularly known as Nduta, highlighted the event’s celebration of local creativity.

“What I love about this event is that I’ve got to see Kenyan designers with unique clothes. I love that,” she said to KBC Digital

Greasy Tunes concludes on July 26 with the Strictly Soul closing party, bringing to an end to nearly two weeks of music-driven experiences designed to celebrate Nairobi’s creative community and the city’s evolving cultural identity.

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