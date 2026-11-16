Education experts rally for new university model

Education stakeholders have called for a new model of university education that places innovation, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration and practical problem-solving at the centre of higher education.

Led by Mount Kenya University Pro Chancellor Dr. Vincent Gaitho, the experts challenged universities to move beyond counting conferences, boot camps and participants to demonstrating the tangible impact of their innovation and entrepreneurship programmes.

Speaking during the 2026 Annual University Conference and Intelligence for Innovation (IN4IN) Conference in Mombasa, Prof. Jaganyi challenged universities and implementing partners to assess the impact of their initiatives by examining the businesses established, jobs created, young people empowered to become entrepreneurs and communities benefiting from university-led innovations.

Dr. Gaitho emphasised that universities need to move beyond their traditional roles as institutions of teaching and knowledge dissemination to become centres of knowledge creation, innovation, entrepreneurship and practical solutions to societal challenges.

He also underscored the importance of institutional collaboration, noting that no single university, regardless of its resources, can independently address the complex challenges facing society.

In his keynote speech, Prof. Dr. Utz Dornberger, Director of the SEPT Competence Center at Leipzig University, Germany, observed that the rapidly changing world, driven by artificial intelligence, digitalisation, climate change and emerging technologies, requires universities to rethink their approaches to education, research and innovation.

“Education must equip graduates not only with qualifications but also with critical thinking, creativity, digital competencies, problem-solving abilities and an entrepreneurial mindset. Our graduates should be prepared not merely to seek employment but to undertake research of the hiring company and propose practical innovative solutions that address challenges unique to the company,” he noted.

Prof. Dornberger further explained that universities are evolving through different generations, from traditional teaching and research institutions to entrepreneurial universities, ecosystem universities and digital universities. He highlighted the growing importance of universities generating industry partnerships, creating opportunities for startups and promoting AI-driven open innovation.

He described living labs as user-centred, open innovation ecosystems built on systematic user co-creation, embedding research and innovation activities directly within real-life communities and settings.

The approach brings together universities, businesses, government and civil society to identify challenges, develop solutions and test innovations in authentic environments.