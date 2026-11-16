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Kenya pushes climate finance reforms at AMCEN meeting

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Kenya has called on developed nations to provide Africa with grants and highly concessional climate financing, saying the continent should not continue shouldering the cost of a climate crisis it did little to create.

Speaking during the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) Ministerial Consultation, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa noted that climate finance is a legal obligation and a matter of climate justice.

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“Africa cannot continue carrying the devastating cost of a climate crisis it did not create. At COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, our message must be clear, climate finance is not charity, it is a legal obligation and a matter of climate justice,” she noted.

She delivered Kenya’s national intervention reaffirming the nation’s unwavering support for the African Common Platform ahead of COP31.

Barasa emphasised that COP31 must deliver on two critical priorities, climate finance and adaptation, noting that Africa is already demonstrating leadership through renewable energy investments and the mobilisation of domestic and regional resources.

“We must now move from endless pledges to tangible investments,” CS said.

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On climate finance, she challenged the continued reliance on loans, with more than half of climate funding reaching Africa in the form of loans, often at near-commercial rates.

Citing Kenya’s position in Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, she called for grants, highly concessional financing, clear definitions of climate finance and fulfilment of existing commitments, including the US$300 billion annual climate finance goal.

On adaptation, CS Barasa highlighted Kenya’s experience with the devastating 2020–2023 drought and 2024 floods calling for tripling adaptation finance, operationalising the Baku Adaptation Roadmap and strengthening the Loss and Damage Fund, Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund.

“Through FLLoCA, Kenya continues to demonstrate the power of financing locally led climate action by placing resources directly in the hands of counties and communities,” she said.

She reaffirmed Kenya’s continued support for a united African position on climate action, calling for climate justice, predictable financing and practical solutions ahead of COP31.

“Our position is firm, Africa deserves climate justice, predictable financing and practical action. We will continue advancing one united African voice from Antalya to Addis Ababa,” the CS said.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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