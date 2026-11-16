CAF Women’s Champions League: Morocco’s AS FAR claim historic third title

Morocco’s AS FAR wrote a new chapter in African women’s football on Sunday after beating Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa 3-1 in the CAF Women’s Champions League final at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, to win third continental title.

The triumph is historic on as AS FAR became the first club to win the competition three times and the first to retain the title since it was launched in 2021.

The two finalists, who have contested every final since the first edition, each held two crowns before kick-off.

Imane Touriss opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Refilwe Tholakele leveled for the South Africans two minutes later, but Hiba Youssifi restored the Moroccan side’s lead in the 38th minute.

Touriss sealed the win in the 77th minute to complete a decisive brace. In the semi-finals, AS FAR had beaten Cameroon’s Lekié Football Filles 1-0.

The title opens new horizons with AS FAR earning USD 600,000 in prize money and a place in the second round of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2027, where AS FAR will face DPR Korea’s Naegohyang in December, with the final phase scheduled for Miami in January 2027.

This third star belongs first to AS FAR’s players and staff, rewarded for consistent work over several seasons.

It also highlights the club’s central role in the rise of Moroccan and African women’s football, where its rivalry with Mamelodi Sundowns has been raising the bar for the whole continent for five years.