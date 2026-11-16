Nine Nations aim to book tickets in matchday 4 of AFCON PAMOJA 2027 qualifications

The race to qualify for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 enters a decisive phase on Monday and Tuesday, with nine African nations having an opportunity to secure early qualification for the continental finals following the conclusion of Matchday 3.

Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and DR Congo have all maintained perfect records with three victories from three matches and could become the first teams to secure their places at the tournament, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027.

Egypt, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cameroon are also within reach of qualification, although their prospects will depend on a combination of victories and results elsewhere in their respective groups.

With the top two teams in most groups advancing to the finals, Matchday 4 could settle several qualification places before the final two rounds in March 2027.

Morocco will be seeking a fourth consecutive victory when they face Niger in Group A on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions strengthened their lead with an impressive 5-1 victory over the same opponents and another victory would confirm their qualification.

In Group C, Côte d’Ivoire are also on the verge of qualification after defeating Gambia 2-1 in Bouaké.

Hervé Renard’s side travel to face Gambia on Tuesday, knowing another victory would guarantee their place at the finals.

Gambia remain second on six points, while Ghana will seek another victory over Somalia on Monday to strengthen their hopes of challenging the group’s leading teams.

Mali face another important encounter in Group K after maintaining their perfect record with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Rwanda.

The Eagles lead the group with nine points and a fourth successive victory in Kigali on Tuesday would secure qualification for Mali.

In Group E, DR Congo have an opportunity to secure an early place at the finals after collecting maximum points from their opening three fixtures.

Sébastien Desabre’s side lead the group with nine points and victory in their return encounter against Sierra Leone would guarantee DR Congo’s qualification, while Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea face an important meeting in their battle for the remaining place.

Group B could produce two early qualifiers, with Egypt and Angola level on seven points following impressive Matchday 3 victories.

The Pharaohs travel to Malawi while Angola face South Sudan on Tuesday, with victories for both teams enough to secure their qualification with two matches remaining.

In Group F, Benin and Burkina Faso are also well placed to advance after moving to seven points each.

The Cheetahs will seek another victory against Central African Republic on Monday, while Burkina Faso face Mauritania on Tuesday.

Victories for both sides would guarantee their places at the finals, with Mauritania currently third on three points.

Cameroon, who lead Group G with seven points, could also move closer to qualification when they face Namibia on Monday.

Elsewhere, South Africa will seek to consolidate their position at the top of Group D on Tuesday when they play co-hosts Kenya while in Group J, Senegal will seek to maintain their advantage in Monday’s return encounter against Sudan.

Algeria strengthened their grip on Group I when they travel to Togo, while in Group L, Nigeria travel to Tanzania seeking the win to strengthen their qualification prospects.

The three host nations — Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda — have already qualified automatically for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027.

In groups featuring a co-host, only the highest-placed team excluding the host will qualify, while the top two teams in the remaining groups will advance.

With several qualification places potentially decided this week, Matchday 4 promises another decisive chapter in the race to reach the continental finals.

The remaining qualifying matches will be played in March 2027.