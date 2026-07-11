Egypt and Nigeria crowned winners of inaugural NFL Flag Africa Championship

The inaugural edition of NFL Flag Africa Championship in Nairobi with organisers hailing the the competition that showed the potential of the sport in the continent.

In the men’s division, Egypt claimed the championship title with a 12–6 victory over Nigeria, while South Africa secured the bronze medal after defeating hosts Kenya 19–13.

In the women’s division, Nigeria were crowned champions following a 27–18 win over Egypt, with Kenya earning the bronze medal after overcoming Ghana 18–6.

The championship featured a medal and trophy ceremony attended by NFL Africa Ambassador and two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, Joshua Weru, the first Kenyan and East African athlete to sign with an NFL franchise when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL International Flag Football Lead Afia Law, and senior representatives from the Government of Kenya and the Kenyan sporting community.

The event concluded Sunday with the NFL FLAG Talent ID programme, where athletes participated in a series of drills and skills sessions designed to showcase their athletic ability as part of the NFL Africa programme. The programme supports athlete development and creates pathways for emerging talent to continue progressing within sport.

“The talent we’ve seen throughout this championship has been exceptional. Africa’s flag football journey may have started later than in other regions, but the ability of these athletes is undeniable. This championship is about creating pathways for athletes to develop, compete and reach the highest levels of sport. We’re excited to see African teams continue to challenge the world’s best as the game grows towards its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028,” said Afia Law, International Flag Football Lead at the NFL.

The NFL FLAG Africa Championship brought together athletes, coaches and officials from across the continent, underscoring the rapid growth of flag football in Africa as the sport continues its journey toward its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.