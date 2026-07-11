FootballSports

South Africa World Cup midfielder Adams dies aged 25

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
4 Min Read

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for his country at the World Cup.

Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group games at the tournament, where they reached the knockout stages before losing to co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said, in a statement.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

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Police in South Africa said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

McKenzie added: “The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

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“Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course.”

Adams started in the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Group A despite learning that his grandmother had passed away only hours before kick-off.

The South African Football Players Union said it was “devastated by the untimely passing” of Adams who made his debut for his country in 2022.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, team-mates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.”

Adams started his career at Stellenbosch FC, before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, where he won league and African Champions League titles.

He was part of the South Africa squad that reached the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals before being called up to Hugo Broos’ squad for the World Cup, where the team made history in reaching the knockout stages of the competition for the first time.

“It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic Fifa World Cup campaign,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and team-mates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

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