Kaptagat Conservation Initiative marks decade of community-led environmental restoration

As the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Initiative marked its 10th edition of Saturday in Elgeyo Marakwet County, one man engaged in the event with humility, having made great strides in positively impacting his community.

The National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo, patron of the initiative hosted dignitaries and public officers at the celebrations leading them in carrying out activities of the day which included tree planting where high-value cash crop seedlings, including avocado, coffee and cocoa, were planted.

The 10th edition of the initiative brought together government leaders, conservation partners, community members and corporate stakeholders to celebrate a decade of restoring the Kaptagat Forest under the theme “10 to 20: Restore. Sustain. Transform.”

“As we celebrate ten years of restoration in Kaptagat Forest, we are laying the foundation for another decade of action to restore, sustain and transform this critical ecosystem for future generations,” said Dr Kiptoo.

PS Kiptoo has been instrumental in spearheading restoration efforts within the Kaptagat Forest ecosystem, transforming the programme into a national model for integrating conservation, community livelihoods and sustainable development.

During Mashujaa Day on October 20, 2025 in Kitui County Dr Chris Kiptoo was recognized as a national hero for leading Kaptagat Climate Action and Conservation Efforts.

National Heroes Council Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye were among CEOs in attendance.

The two lauded the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Initiative as the ideal example of community led conservation noting that its achievements demonstrate how environmental protection can be effectively combined with sustainable livelihoods.

They further underscored the importance of broader campaigns to champion restoration of Kenya’s forest cover and mitigation of effects of climate change.

As Kenya continues in its journey to achieving 15 billion trees cover by 2032, Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Initiative will continue setting the standards for generation to come.

The Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Initiative has over the past decade emerged as one of Kenya’s flagship restoration programmes, bringing together government agencies, local communities, development partners and the private sector in the rehabilitation and sustainable management of the Kaptagat Forest.