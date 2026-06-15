2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Egypt denied historic world cup win in draw with Belgium

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

A second-half own goal denied Egypt a first ever World Cup win as Belgium rescued a point from their Group G opener in Seattle.

The Pharaohs took the lead in the 21st minute through Al Ahly midfielder Emam Ashour, who thundered a 20-yard strike into the bottom corner past Thibaut Courtois.

But Thomas Meunier’s low cross was turned into his own net by Egypt defender Mohamed Hany in the 66th minute, under pressure from substitute Romelu Lukaku.

Egypt were backed by a passionate support base on the USA’s west coast as they hunted their first World Cup win in eight games, having made their tournament debut back in 1934.

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Instead the seven-time African champions spent the final moments holding on and managed to avoid defeat at a World Cup for only the third time.

 

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