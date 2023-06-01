Government to recruit Community Health Promoters for healthcare management

The National government has collaborated with county governments to recruit community health promoters (CHP) throughout the country.

The promoters will facilitate early detection of conditions for referral to comprehensive attention for effective healthcare management.

The government aims to achieve in such numbers as will make available one promoter for every 100 households.

Speaking during the 60th Madaraka Day cebrations President William Ruto noted that each promoter will be tasked with visiting Kenyans at their homes to determine whether any conditions need to be managed through healthier lifestyle or basic medical attention.

Similarly he says, the promoters will also be tasked with enabling patients with chronic conditions manage their medication, diet and general wellbeing in a manner that makes hospitalisation unnecessary.

Additionally the president said government is reforming the National Health Insurance Fund to meet the urgent needs of Kenyans at the bottom of the socioeconomic structure by actualising its purpose as a social medical insurance facility.

“A healthy nation is liberated from human suffering and empowered to pursue their livelihoods and dreams without the hindrance and underperformance associated with ill-health.” Said the President.

Adding that: “A healthy nation is a happy nation. Freedom from disease is therefore a primary plank of our agenda to perfect self-government.”

He said his administration is committed to providing affordable healthcare that is inclusive and in a manner that enables Kenyans to receive quality medical attention from the comfort of their homes.

“We are committed to deliver universal health coverage that enables every Kenyan attain dignified healthcare at the minimal cost of a subscription fee.” Said President Ruto.