El-Classico: Barcelona defeat Real Madrid to seal La Liga Title

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick as Barcelona beat rivals Real Madrid to seal their 29th La Liga title with three games remaining of the season.

The England forward put the hosts ahead before Ferran Torres got the second with a fine finish as Hansi Flick’s side cruised to victory in El Clasico at the Nou Camp.

Both players ran to their head coach when they scored after his father passed away at the weekend.

Barcelona are now seven titles behind record winners Real after claiming Spain’s top flight in back-to-back seasons.

They have gone on an 11-game winning run in La Liga to coast to the title and lead their rivals by an unassailable 14 points.

Barcelona’s imperious home form has helped them to the title, as this was their 18th victory from 18 games in front of their own fans.

On-loan Manchester United forward Rashford got them off to a perfect start when he whipped an early free-kick into the top corner past Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, whose faint touch could not keep the ball out.

A superb move in the 18th minute – with Dani Olmo’s clever flick setting up Torres to fire home – doubled their lead.

Aurelien Tchouameni started the game for Real days after he was involved in an altercation with team-mate Federico Valverde, who was concussed during the argument and missed the game.

Under-pressure Real manager Alvaro Arbeloa could not inspire his side, with Gonzalo Garcia failing to get one of their few chances on target in the first half.

Rashford had an opportunity for his second but was denied by a fine save by Courtois.

Vinicius Junior did get in on Barcelona’s goal in the second half but goalkeeper Joan Garcia closed him down.

Chants of “Championes, Championes” rang around the revamped Nou Camp as the clock ticked down to confirmation that the home side had retained their La Liga crown, with Robert Lewandowski coming close to making it 3-0 late on.