Full list of Bafta award winners

This year’s Bafta Television Awards have been handed out, honouring the best programmes, actors and presenters on the small screen in the past 12 months.
The Netflix series ‘Adolescence’ was the breakout star of the awards show, netting four awards and becoming the first show in Bafta’s history to win four in a single night.
See the full list of winners and nominees below.
Drama series
Code Of Silence (ITV1)
Limited drama
Adolescence (Netflix)
Leading actor
Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
Leading actress
Narges Rashidi – Prisoner 951 (BBC One)
Supporting actor
Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
Supporting actress
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)
Scripted comedy
Amandaland (BBC One)
Best actor in a comedy
Steve Coogan – How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
Best actress in a comedy
Katherine Parkinson – Here We Go (BBC One)
Entertainment
Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
Entertainment performance
Bob Mortimer – Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
Factual entertainment
Go Back To Where You Came From (Channel 4)
Reality
The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
Soap
EastEnders (BBC One)
Daytime
Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
International
The Studio (Apple TV)
Children’s: Scripted
Crongton (BBC iPlayer)
Children’s: Non-scripted
World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) (Sky News)
Factual series
See No Evil (Channel 4)
Specialist factual
Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)
Current affairs
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4)
Single documentary
Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)
Live event coverage
VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember (BBC One)
Sports coverage
UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 (BBC One)
Short form
Hustle And Run (Channel 4)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)
The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr wins (BBC One)
Bafta Fellowship
Dame Mary Berry
Special award
Martin Lewis