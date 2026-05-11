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Full list of Bafta award winners

The Netflix series 'Adolescence' was the breakout star of the awards show, netting four awards and becoming the first show in Bafta's history to win four in a single night.

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

This year’s Bafta Television Awards have been handed out, honouring the best programmes, actors and presenters on the small screen in the past 12 months.

The Netflix series ‘Adolescence’ was the breakout star of the awards show, netting four awards and becoming the first show in Bafta’s history to win four in a single night.

See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Drama series

Code Of Silence (ITV1)

Limited drama

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Adolescence (Netflix)

Leading actor

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

Leading actress

Narges Rashidi – Prisoner 951 (BBC One)

Supporting actor

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)

Supporting actress

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)

Scripted comedy

Amandaland (BBC One)

Best actor in a comedy

Steve Coogan – How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)

Best actress in a comedy

Katherine Parkinson – Here We Go (BBC One)

Entertainment

Last One Laughing (Prime Video)

Entertainment performance

Bob Mortimer – Last One Laughing (Prime Video)

Factual entertainment

Go Back To Where You Came From (Channel 4)

Reality

The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)

Soap

EastEnders (BBC One)

Daytime

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

International

The Studio (Apple TV)

Children’s: Scripted

Crongton (BBC iPlayer)

Children’s: Non-scripted

World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) (Sky News)

Factual series

See No Evil (Channel 4)

Specialist factual

Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)

Current affairs

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4)

Single documentary

Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)

Live event coverage

VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember (BBC One)

Sports coverage

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 (BBC One)

Short form

Hustle And Run (Channel 4)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)

The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr wins (BBC One)

Bafta Fellowship

Dame Mary Berry

Special award

Martin Lewis

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