Embu Chaos: Police hunt individuals behind UDA meeting disruption

Police have launched an investigation into the violence that disrupted a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates’ meeting at Nembure Stadium in Embu County on Saturday afternoon. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has deployed a special team to identify those behind the incident.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet confirmed that investigators are pursuing individuals suspected of involvement in the chaos, vowing that those found culpable would be brought to justice.

“We have begun investigations into the persons behind this heinous act, and in due course, we are going to bring them to book,” Chebet stated.

He added that the DCI had selected a special team to conduct in-depth investigations into the incident and establish what transpired.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has selected a special team that is currently ongoing with investigations,” Chebet said, adding that Kenyans would be informed of the findings once the probe is completed.

The violence erupted towards the end of a UDA delegates’ meeting attended by the Deputy President and other party officials at Nembure Stadium.

According to Chebet, the meeting had proceeded peacefully until a group of uninvited individuals attempted to force their way into the venue.

Security officers guarding the meeting blocked the group from accessing the stadium, after which the group moved to the Embu-Meru Highway, where they began demonstrating and causing disruption.

Chebet reported that the protesters blocked the highway, setting several vehicles ablaze and vandalising others. Approximately six vehicles were reportedly set ablaze, while three others were vandalised during the incident.

The police commander stated that three police officers were injured during the confrontation, and a member of the public also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“We are yet to confirm the state of that member of the public,” Chebet said, adding that investigators were still working to establish the full extent of the damage caused during the confrontation.

He confirmed that police were eventually able to contain the situation and restore order. Chebet also confirmed that the group did not gain access to the stadium where the Deputy President was holding the meeting.

“No one accessed the venue where the Deputy President was holding the meeting,” he said, adding that the Deputy President completed the meeting peacefully and later left the venue of his own volition.

The police commander urged anyone with credible information about the violence to present it to the investigating team to assist in identifying those responsible.

Chebet declined to confirm claims about who was behind the incident, stating that investigators needed time to establish the facts.

“I cannot deny or say that what the UDA are saying is true or false. They could be having their facts, and those are the facts that we expect anybody with information to come forward and present before the investigation team,” he said.

The police commander also called on political leaders and members of the public to exercise restraint and allow rival political groups to conduct their activities without disruption. He emphasised that political actors should be allowed to sell their policies and engage voters, while urging Kenyans to listen to one another and conduct themselves with decorum and respect.

Chebet assured that police would continue providing security to political players who notify authorities of their meetings, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Of course, the police’s duty is to ensure that we provide security to all political players, as long as they notify the police that they have a meeting, we’ll be able to provide them with the necessary security,” he said.