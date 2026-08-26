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Speaker Wetang’ula attends Papal Audience at the Vatican

SPU
By SPU
2 Min Read

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has attended the General Audience at the Vatican, led by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, describing the occasion as a moment of reflection, fellowship and goodwill.

Speaker Wetang’ula said the audience gathered faithful from across the world to receive the Pope’s message of peace, hope and service to humanity.

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“I had the honour of attending the General Audience at the Vatican, presided over by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Wetang’ula said.

He said the occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values that unite people and nations, including peace, compassion, dignity and a shared commitment to building a better world.

“This was a moment of reflection, fellowship and goodwill as we joined faithful from across the world to hear the Holy Father’s message of peace, hope and service to humanity,” he said.

Wetang’ula noted that the audience also provided an opportunity to strengthen bonds of fellowship and reaffirm the importance of solidarity among people and nations.

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“The occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values that unite humanity, including peace, compassion, dignity and a shared commitment to building a better world.”

The Speaker reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening its engagement with the international community and to fostering partnerships grounded in mutual respect, dialogue, and shared values.

The Speaker was accompanied by Members of Parliament, namely Hon Peter Kaluma, Hon John Bwire, Hon Lydia Haika, Hon Katana Kahindi and Hon Paul Abuor.

The delegation also included Ambassador Rose Sumbeiywo, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Kenya to the Holy See in Rome, Italy.

Dr. Wetang’ula’s participation comes as Kenya continues to strengthen its diplomatic and international engagements, with an emphasis on partnerships anchored in dialogue, mutual respect and shared values.

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