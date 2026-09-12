Kindiki condemns chaos following disruption of UDA meeting in Embu

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned the disruption of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting in Nembure, Embu County, and has demanded action against those responsible for the ensuing violence.

Kindiki, who also serves as UDA deputy party leader, expressed the party’s regret over the loss and damage allegedly caused after youths were allegedly mobilised to disrupt the meeting earlier on Saturday.

“The United Democratic Alliance Party regrets the loss and damage brought about by those responsible for organising the youth to disrupt our party meeting in Nembure, Embu earlier today,” Kindiki stated.

He called upon law enforcement agencies to take punitive measures against those responsible for the disruption, emphasising that political competition should not be driven by violence.

The Deputy President reiterated that UDA supports issue-based politics, where parties compete on their development record, policy priorities, and plans for Kenya’s future.

“The Party stands for issue-based politics and a contest around who or which party has a better development track record and policy goals for Kenya’s future,” he said.

Kindiki accused political opponents of seeking support through what he described as lies, violence, and slogans. He maintains that political parties should instead engage voters through their policies and track record.

The DP confirmed that the ruling party’s leadership in Embu has been tasked with establishing the exact nature and extent of the reported loss or damage and coordinating the party’s response.