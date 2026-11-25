Over 60 riders have been confirmed to compete at the Red Bull Scramboo set for Uhuru Park this Saturday.

The event expected to attract close to a thousand spectators will bring together 20 teams of three riders each competing in an unusual cycling contest that combines speed, craftsmanship, teamwork and showmanship.

Unlike conventional cycling competitions, where performance is largely measured by speed and endurance, Red Bull Scramboo challenges participants to do it yourself (DIY ) bicycles, dress up in themed costumes and put on opening performances before taking on an obstacle-filled downhill course.

With their creations assembled, costumes ready and opening skits prepared, the teams are now looking forward to the competition, where they will showcase their craftsmanship, originality and teamwork before spectators and judges.

The creations will face their biggest test on race day, when riders take on a downhill course featuring twists, turns and obstacles at Uhuru Park.

Teams will be expected to navigate the track in the fastest time possible while keeping their customized bicycles intact.

However, crossing the finish line first will not necessarily guarantee victory.

A panel of four judges, Mammito, Njugush, Wololo and 10x BMX Champion Mattias Dandois, will award points based on the creativity and design of the bicycles, team costumes and opening performances, alongside the teams’ racing ability.

The format is inspired by the nostalgic Kenyan expression “Scramboooo”, associated with the flair, tricks and showmanship of cyclists who would display their riding skills and distinctive styles to impress friends and spectators.

Red Bull Scramboo takes that familiar culture of experimentation and friendly competition and turns it into a structured sporting spectacle.

Julius Wololo, one of the event’s judges, said the competition celebrates the creativity and self-expression associated with growing up and riding bicycles.

“Red Bull Scramboo is ultimately a celebration of how Kenyans create, express themselves and have fun. It takes something familiar from our childhood, building up our bikes and showing off our riding style, and gives it an entirely new stage. Remember how Christmas was all about waking up and not being able to wait to show off your new clothes? That is exactly the feeling someone gets when you are on top of the stage, just your inner child ready to come out and play’ said Wololo

The event also opens the competition to participants without professional cycling experience, placing emphasis on creativity, teamwork, and the ability to transform unconventional ideas into functional machines.

Beyond the race, the costumes and opening performances will give teams an opportunity to bring their chosen themes to life, adding an entertainment element to the sporting contest.

The event is expected to draw a strong youth audience, with its blend of sport, entertainment and nostalgia offering a different way to experience cycling.