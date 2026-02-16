BusinessLocal BusinessLocal NewsNEWS

KQ announces flight disruptions at JKIA

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Kenya Airways has issued a travel advisory to its passengers warning of flight delays and scheduled adjustments after disruptions were reported on Monday morning.

The airline said it is experiencing air traffic control operational delays at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport which has affected departures and arrivals.

The disruption which is due to an industrial strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has seen many travellers using the facility report delayed departures after a seven-day strike notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) lapsed on Sunday.

“Passengers are advised to expect possible schedule adjustments, including delays. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise disruptions and maintain safe operations,” said KQ in a statement.

The flag carrier has now directed passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport, monitor official communication channels and explore rebooking options.

The industrial strike by KAWU took effect on Monday with the union vowing to continue until KCAA management come to the negotiation table.

MCK urges journalists to optimize online platforms
Ruto pledges to eliminate slums through affordable housing
Bitok orders crackdown on school buses defying 6AM-6PM rule
Raila’s family thanks Ruto for arranging his travel to India

KCAA in a statement on February 10, 2026 assured airport users of continuity after it acknowledged the receipt of the strike from the union.

“Engagements with the union have already commenced and will continue within the mechanisms provided for under the law, including conciliation where applicable,” said Emile Arao, KCAA Director General.

The authority had warned its employees affiliated to KAWU against participating in the strike which would compromise Air Traffic Control and Civil Aviation Telecommunications Services which are designated as essential services under the law.

BLUETTI donates 1,000 solar power systems to displaced families in Baringo
Respite as health workers call off strike in Busia
David Kemei appointed CAK director general
Israel’s military says it has ‘completed encirclement of Gaza City’
Uhuru condemns killings in DRC, calls for ceasefire
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Wetang’ula defends NG-CDF, says fund complements counties
Next Article Africa Media Festival returns for fourth edition at the National Museums
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Voter register under our custody, IEBC Chairman reassures
County News
Gov’t orders swift probe into illegal recording of Kenyan women by Russian national
Local News NEWS
Health, education ministries launch joint taskforce to align health training with national priorities
Health Local News
Kevin Anyien wins NCBA Great Rift Valley Championship
Golf Sports

You May also Like

County News

 Several hospitalised in Murang’a after eating contaminated meat

Local NewsNEWS

Police: Gun used in Kasipul MP Were murder linked to a series of crimes

Local NewsNEWS

Hand severe sentences to those behind violent protests, Murkomen tells Judiciary

County News

Selection panel invites applications for NPSC chair, member positions

Show More