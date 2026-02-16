KQ announces flight disruptions at JKIA

Kenya Airways has issued a travel advisory to its passengers warning of flight delays and scheduled adjustments after disruptions were reported on Monday morning.

The airline said it is experiencing air traffic control operational delays at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport which has affected departures and arrivals.

The disruption which is due to an industrial strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has seen many travellers using the facility report delayed departures after a seven-day strike notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) lapsed on Sunday.

“Passengers are advised to expect possible schedule adjustments, including delays. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise disruptions and maintain safe operations,” said KQ in a statement.

The flag carrier has now directed passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport, monitor official communication channels and explore rebooking options.

The industrial strike by KAWU took effect on Monday with the union vowing to continue until KCAA management come to the negotiation table.

KCAA in a statement on February 10, 2026 assured airport users of continuity after it acknowledged the receipt of the strike from the union.

“Engagements with the union have already commenced and will continue within the mechanisms provided for under the law, including conciliation where applicable,” said Emile Arao, KCAA Director General.

The authority had warned its employees affiliated to KAWU against participating in the strike which would compromise Air Traffic Control and Civil Aviation Telecommunications Services which are designated as essential services under the law.