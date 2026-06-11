County NewsNEWS

Equity Bank, EU partner to advance quality education

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Equity Bank and the European Union have entered into an agreement that will see 100 scholars join European universities for master’s degree programmes every year.

The deal targets to expand access to quality education, strengthen human capital development, and widen global learning opportunities for high-achieving students in Kenya and across the region.

Equity Group Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi said the partnership underscores a strategic focus on developing globally competitive human capital through education-driven transformation.

“While our initial model focused on supporting students through public universities and structured internships, we are now deliberately diversifying global pathways for our scholars. This partnership builds on that journey. It is inspired by the need to broaden access beyond traditional destinations and create truly global opportunities,” he said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The initiative is also expected to nurture talent, and connecting young Kenyans to transformative learning pathways both within Kenya and across Europe.

The two organizations will collaborate to promote awareness of the EU’s education opportunities among Equity Leaders Program scholars and increase access to European academic opportunities.

Politicians inciting violence in Homa Bay must stop, Mbadi says
Chief of Staff outlines the roles former ICT CS Owalo will play
Uhuru among leaders recognised for championing the WHO Pandemic Agreement
No pay for striking doctors – Governor Nyong’o

“The Equity Group Foundation, through its Wings to Fly and Equity Leaders Program is an ideal partner for us, with our shared objectives of promoting access to quality education, holistic development and intercultural exchanges as a key driver of growth and human capital development,” said Henriette Geiger European Union Ambassador to Kenya.

Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala backed the partnership to expand opportunities for students and academics while advancing knowledge exchange and innovation.

“As the State Department for Higher Education, we are fully committed to creating an enabling environment that will accelerate the realization of the objectives outlined in this MoU and ensure that more Kenyan scholars benefit from global learning opportunities,” said Inyangala.

Murkomen assures police recruitment will be free of corruption
KNCHR, WWF-Kenya partner to integrate human rights and conservation
Mary Moraa wins sensational women’s 800m gold
China condemns Japan’s first overseas offensive missile launch
Kenya commits to strengthening Health Security
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Govt pushes for increased research funding to drive innovation
Next Article Budget 2026: Kenyans demand relief from high cost of living
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Budget 2026: Kenyans demand relief from high cost of living
Local News NEWS
Govt pushes for increased research funding to drive innovation
County News NEWS
Medical Services PS Oluga leads County Health Chiefs in tackling UHC bottlenecks
County News NEWS
Three arrested in Ksh22.4M Sacco heist
County News NEWS

You May also Like

ARCHBISHOP JACKSON OLE SAPIT
Local NewsNEWS

Archbishop Ole Sapit asks Kenya Kwanza, Azimio to stop hardlines

County News

KIsii MCAs table motion to impeachment Deputy Governor

County News

Nyamira MCAs finalize plans to impeach Governor over alleged incompetence

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya launches “one tourist, one tree” initiative to boost conservation efforts

Show More