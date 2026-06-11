Equity Bank, EU partner to advance quality education

Equity Bank and the European Union have entered into an agreement that will see 100 scholars join European universities for master’s degree programmes every year.

The deal targets to expand access to quality education, strengthen human capital development, and widen global learning opportunities for high-achieving students in Kenya and across the region.

Equity Group Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi said the partnership underscores a strategic focus on developing globally competitive human capital through education-driven transformation.

“While our initial model focused on supporting students through public universities and structured internships, we are now deliberately diversifying global pathways for our scholars. This partnership builds on that journey. It is inspired by the need to broaden access beyond traditional destinations and create truly global opportunities,” he said.

The initiative is also expected to nurture talent, and connecting young Kenyans to transformative learning pathways both within Kenya and across Europe.

The two organizations will collaborate to promote awareness of the EU’s education opportunities among Equity Leaders Program scholars and increase access to European academic opportunities.

“The Equity Group Foundation, through its Wings to Fly and Equity Leaders Program is an ideal partner for us, with our shared objectives of promoting access to quality education, holistic development and intercultural exchanges as a key driver of growth and human capital development,” said Henriette Geiger European Union Ambassador to Kenya.

Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala backed the partnership to expand opportunities for students and academics while advancing knowledge exchange and innovation.

“As the State Department for Higher Education, we are fully committed to creating an enabling environment that will accelerate the realization of the objectives outlined in this MoU and ensure that more Kenyan scholars benefit from global learning opportunities,” said Inyangala.