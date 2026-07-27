Ethiopian delegation benchmarks Kenya’s digital health innovations

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni Monday hosted a high-level delegation from Ethiopia led by the State Minister of Health, Dr Dereje Duguma, for a consultative meeting on Kenya’s experience in implementing AI-enabled Point-of-Care Ultrasound (AI-POCUS) for maternal and newborn health.

The meeting provided an opportunity to share Kenya’s progress in digital health innovation, governance and the scale-up of AI-supported ultrasound services as Ethiopia prepares to deploy the technology to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare.

The engagement reaffirmed the commitment of Kenya and Ethiopia to deepen collaboration, exchange knowledge and strengthen the adoption of innovative digital health solutions that improve maternal and newborn health outcomes while advancing resilient health systems across the region.