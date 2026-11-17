Strong income registered in nine months to September this year has helped Equity Group register a 32% growth in profit after tax, from Ksh 54 billion to Ksh 71.5 billion.

The banks total income grew by Ksh 35.7 billion to stand at Ksh 192 billion supported by net interest income which grew by 15% to Ksh 107.7 billion from Ksh 93.6 billion reported over the same period last year, and now accounts for 56% of all earnings.

On the other hand, total non-interest income grew to Ksh 84.4 billion from Ksh 62.7 billion.

Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr James Mwangi attributed the sustained growth amid global geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures to its diversification.

“Equity’s Q3 2026 performance reflects the successful execution of a multi-year transformation agenda that has strengthened the Group’s resilience, diversified its earnings base and enhanced operational scalability through technology,” said Mwangi.

He added, “Our earnings profile is increasingly balanced across geographies, products and business lines, creating a more resilient and sustainable operating model and positioning the Group to capture opportunities across multiple growth corridors.”

Subsidiaries continue to power the bank’s strong earnings led by the Kenyan unit which posted gross profit growth of 30% to Ksh 45.9 billion.

EBCDC which is the group’s DR Congo subsidiary gross profit also grew by 49% to Ksh 26.4 billion, while Equity Bank Rwanda posted a profit of 11% to Ksh 6.1 billion.

During the period, Equity Bank Uganda grew by 9% to 3.8 billion as Equity Bank Tanzania posted the fasted growth of 74% to post a gross profit of Ksh 3.3 billion.

“Our strong Q3 2026 performance demonstrates the resilience of our diversified regional franchise and validates our long-term strategy of building a digitally led financial services Group,” said Mwangi.

During the year, the group’s balance sheet grew by 18% to Ksh 2.15 trillion from Ksh 1.82 trillion driven by 19% increase in customer deposits to Ksh 1.58 trillion from Ksh 1.33 trillion and 17% growth in net loans to Ksh 1.01 trillion from Ksh 859.8 billion.