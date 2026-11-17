The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Tuesday approved murder charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, daughter of former television actress Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, over the killing of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Thandie will be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Further, Thandie’s mother, Regina, and brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder, contrary to Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

The two are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie’s alleged involvement in the killing.

The three will be presented before the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 18th November 2026, for plea taking.

A post-mortem examination conducted on 3rd of November 2026 established that Dorita died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including incised wounds to the face and neck, stab wounds to the neck and severance of the external jugular veins.

The cause of death was recorded as exsanguination resulting from a stab wound to the neck that caused vascular injury.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

Appearing before Magistrate Beryl Akinyi, the three sought release to attend Dorita’s burial scheduled for Wednesday.

The prosecution opposed the application, citing the risk of the accused persons absconding court proceedings given the gravity of the offences. The court declined to release them and directed that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending plea taking.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on 12th November 2026 after the prosecution informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the murder.